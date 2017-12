PROSPERITY — JV Lady Rebels go 2-0 after defeating Pelion and Chapin this week.

Pelion game: 39-5; Maddie Huffstetler led the team with 16 points and others scoring were AC Cary eight, Erin Ballantine six, Alexis Glymph two, Katie Bedenbaugh two, Reagan White two, Armani Houseal two, Lexi Sease one.

Chapin game: 27-7; Erin Ballentine led the team with 10 points and others scoring were AC Cary five, Maddie Huffstetler four, Reagan White two, Dori Pitts two, Lexi Sease two, Armani Houseal two.