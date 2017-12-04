Rebels fall to Bulldogs and Gators

PROSPERITY — On November 30, the Mid-Carolina Rebels had a dual against the ninth ranked team in the 3A division, the Camden Bulldogs. The final score was 43-27 in favor of Camden.

In the 113 weight class, Brendon Gray pinned Anthony Higuera with 31 seconds left in the first period. At the 126 weight class, Marc Hunter fought long and hard against Chandler Turner until he was pinned with 1 minute and 34 seconds left in the third period. Dee Wise won the 132 weight class by forfeit. At the 138 weight class, Brenton Gray pinned Hunter McCoy with 1 minute and 2 seconds left in the third period. At the 145 weight class, Ken Jaminson pinned Isaiah Woods in the third period with 1 minute and 45 seconds remaining. At the 152 weight class, Corbin Metts left everything on the mat, but lost to Brayan Acevedo by five points after three periods. At the 160 weight class, Sam Worley was pinned by Will Jordan with 29 seconds left in the first period. In the 170 weight class, Mason Hawkins lost to Jalen Holliday with 1 minute and 13 seconds left in the 1st period. At the 182 weight class, Curtis Graham won by three points against Clenzo Foreman after three rounds. In the 195 weight class, Rhett Shealy lost against Nathan Gallman by seven points after the three rounds. At the 220 weight class, Jacob Bearden lost to Jerome Robinson with 44 seconds left in the first period. Finally, In the heavyweight, James Davenport lost to Khalique Carter with six seconds left in the first period.

On November 30 the Rebels had a match against the defending 5A state champions, the River Bluff Gators with a final score of 57-15 in favor of River Bluff.

To start off the match, Mid-Carolina had to forfeit the 106 weight class. In the 113 weight class, Brendon Gray lost to John Zahm by seven points after the all three periods. At the 126 weight class, Marc Hunter pinned James Hull in the first period with 31 seconds on the clock. In the 132 weight class, Dee Wise was pinned by Sam Emery with 17 seconds left in the first period. At the 138 weight class, Brenton Gray pinned Jacob Turbeville with 24 seconds left in the second period. In the 145 weight class, Minh Dang was pinned by Parker Palmer with about one minute left in the first period. At the 152 weight class, Corbin Metts was pinned by Ben Emery with 53 seconds left in the first period. In the 160 weight class, Sam Worley lost by technical fall to Quinton Boyle with 41 seconds left in the third period. At the 170 weight class, Mason Hawkins was pinned by William Butler with 1 minute and 42 seconds left in the second period. In the 182 weight class, Curtis Graham was pinned by Edwin Brown with 1 minute and 2 seconds left in the third period. At the 195 weight class, Rhett Shealy was pinned by Isaac Ortega with 53 seconds left in the first period. In the 220 weight class, Jacob Bearden was pinned by Michael Keisler in the first period with 1 minute and 49 seconds remaining. Finally, in the heavyweight, James Davenport fought until the end and won over Ian Obeso by one point.

Brenton Gray is the only Mid-Carolina wrestler to be undefeated with two pins over top ten opponents.