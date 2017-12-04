Lady Rebels fall to 1-2

CHAPIN — The Lady Rebels scored 12 field shots Friday evening at Chapin, while the Lady Eagles made 16, as Mid-Carolina fell to 1-2 on the season after their 40-29 defeat.

Mid-Carolina led after the first quarter, 10-8, and only trailed by three points at the break, 17-14.

Chapin, however, went on an 18-9 point run in the third quarter, including making three baskets from behind the arc.

Nia Hall led the Mid-Carolina scoring with nine points, as she was the only Lady Rebel to score in each of the four quarters.

Gracen Hester had seven points, including converting her team’s only three-pointer.

Mary Helen Alford scored four points in the first quarter, Saniya Williams finished with three points, while the trio of Jill Edwards, Ashlyn Stanley and Katie Coker scored two points apiece.