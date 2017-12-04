Rebel boys fall at Chapin

CHAPIN — Tied after the game’s first eight minutes at 11 points apiece, Mid-Carolina High School saw Chapin go on a 16-to-six point run in the second quarter to hand the Rebels a 64-39 road loss on Friday.

Field shots were the major difference as the Eagles made nine of them in the fourth quarter alone…which was as many as the Rebels made combined in the final three quarters of play.

Aynsley Bowers led the Mid-Carolina scoring with 14 points, including scoring eight points in the fourth quarter.

Rod Byrd scored all of his seven points in the second half, while Jerel Dewalt finished with five points.

Also, Tyrone Coleman scored four points, while Connor Gray, Seth Schumpert, Dylan Belk and Kaleb Boland each had two points.

The Mid-Carolina scoring ended with the one point of Jack Edwards.