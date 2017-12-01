Whitmire defeats Southside

SOUTHSIDE — The Whitmire wrestling team defeated Southside High School in their season opener on Wednesday with a score of 36-21.

“This was a good start to our season. We had several guys bumping up and they still came away with wins,” Head Coach Jarrod King said. “Four of our young men were wrestling their first varsity match and gained some valuable experience.”

Dawson Davis, 113 lbs., defeated his opponent with a pinfall in the second. Garrett Davis, 138 lbs., defeated his opponent by pinfall in the first. Alex Little, 170 lbs, defeated his opponent by pinfall in the first. Terrance Gibson, 220 lbs., defeated his opponent by pinfall in the first.

Jihad Fisher, 160 lbs, was defeated by his opponent by pinfall in the second. Nick Avila, 182 lbs., was defeated by his Southside opponent by pinfall in the second. Tymere White, 285 lbs., was defeated by his opponent by decision.

Dalton Gambrell (120 lbs.) and Christian McLaren (126 lbs.) won by forfeit.

“Terrance Gibson was voted Wrestler of the Night by his teammates and coaches. We were really happy for Terrance. He’s waited two long years to have his first eligible season after transferring from Union County his freshman year and then missing last season with a knee surgery,” King said.

The Wolverines will travel to Woodmont High School tonight and tomorrow to participate in the Wildcat Invitational tournament.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

