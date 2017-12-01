Ortega earns All-Region Team Recognition

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior forward Alyssa Ortega added to her collection of collegiate accolades, being named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Women’s All-Southeast Region third team.

Ortega, who is from Venice, Calif., netted 11 goals to rank third in the SAC in goals. Through 16 starts for the Wolves, Ortega racked up 107 shots and 27 points. She is tied for fifth in the conference in assists with five. She recorded her third career hat trick on senior day against Mars Hill.

She recorded three game-winning goals this season. Ortega’s proficient scoring saw her shoot a little over half of her shots on frame. She ended the season scoring in seven contest. Ortega was named to the South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer All-Conference first team

Formerly known as the National Soccer Coaches Association of America, the organization was founded in 1941 and based in Kansas City, Mo. It has grown into the world’s largest soccer coaches’ organization that serves members at every level of the game.

