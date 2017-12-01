Carl Short named member of Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Former Newberry College All-American Carl Short was announced as a member of the 2018 Men’s Induction Class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame that will be honored on March 21, 2018.

Short is a 1978 inductee into the Newberry College Athletics Hall of Fame and is one of the most prolific players in the school’s storied basketball history. He finished his career in 1961 by leading the Indians to their first-ever national tournament appearance and held the school’s record for career scoring and single-season scoring at the time of his graduation.

In his three seasons in Scarlet and Gray, after transferring from Butler University in his hometown of Indianapolis, Short scored 1,949 career points, including a nation-best 888 in his final season. Those were both school records when Short’s career completed and still stand in the top three in school history. Short was the South Carolina Player of the Year in 1961, scoring 28.7 points and grabbing 12.3 rebounds per game that season. Newberry advanced to the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City that year for the first time in school history and advanced to the second round as the 16th seed nationally.

As a sophomore, he was South Carolinas leading scorer averaging 20.6 points and 13 rebounds per outing, and was named to the All-Conference team and All-State Team. In his junior year, Short averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds, and was named All-Conference, All-State, All-Tournament and First Team All-NAIA District 26. As a senior, he was the NAIAs leading scorer, scoring 888 points for a 28.7 scoring average and 12 rebounds. He earned numerous All-American honors and was named South Carolina Collegiate Player of the Year as well as Athlete of the Year. He led Newberry to the NAIA District 26 Championship and to the first national tournament of any kind in Newberry history.

Short was inducted into the S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

His jersey No. 24 is retired and he was inducted into the Newberry Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978. Following graduation, Short was drafted and signed by the Cincinnati Royals of the NBA. He is the only Newberry player to ever be drafted by an NBA team.

Prior to Newberry, Short was a three-year starter at Indianapolis Manual High School under Hall of Fame coach Dick Cummins. He was the third leading scorer in Indiana, averaging 20.6 points and 13.2 rebounds per game and helped lead his team to a 15-7 record his senior year.

Short served in the U.S. Army and was named to the All-Army team that won the 1963 All-Services Championship. After his time in the Army, he went on be an assistant coach at Cascade and Northwest and went on to take head coaching roles at Thorntown (1966-69) and Whiteland (1970-72). Short has spent 26 years working in the Indianapolis Public School system and he still resides in Indianapolis.

Carl Short was announced as a member of the 2018 Men’s Induction Class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_Mens-Hoops-OLD.jpg Carl Short was announced as a member of the 2018 Men’s Induction Class of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. Courtesy photo