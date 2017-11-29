Newberry featured in latest DII National Poll

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves’ wrestling team is ranked 35th in the latest Division II National Poll, which was released on Nov. 23. The Wolves have two nationally ranked individuals in Jordan Simpson and Nolan Whitley.

Newberry received nine points in the voting as a team. St. Cloud State is the top ranked team after receiving 72 points.

Simpson is ranked eighth at 125 lbs. after going 25-9 during the 2016-17 season. He was 7-0 in matches decided by fall last season and was 5-1 in conference matches. This season for the Wolves, Simpson impressed at the Hokie Open with two major decision outcomes to Division I competitors, followed by a win by fall.

Whitley, a transfer from Wheeling Jesuit University, is ranked 10th at 133 lbs. While at Wheeling Jesuit, Whitely qualified for back-to-back NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships, becoming the program’s first qualifier in the process. His 51 career wins ranks fourth in WJU history. With the Wolves, Whitley finished sixth in his respective class at the Hokie Open after facing top tier Division I wrestlers. He continued his streak with a 4-2 slate at the Wolfpack Open.

The Wolves also featured eight wrestlers in the latest Super Region 2 rankings as well as the No. 5 spot on the list.

Simpson (second) and Whitley (third) are amongst the Wolves who received regional recognition. Isaiah Royal (fourth, 141 lbs), Dennis Flores (eighth, 165 lbs.), Alex Aguilar (fifth, 174 lbs.), and Haszell West (fourth, 184 lbs.) made their collegiate debut in the rankings. Junior Austin Palmer placed fourth in the 157 lbs. class, while senior Patton Gossett sits at fifth in the 285 lbs. class.

The Wolves also featured eight wrestlers in the Super Region rankings. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Wrestling-1.jpg The Wolves also featured eight wrestlers in the Super Region rankings. Courtesy photo