Youngman resigns from head coaching position

NEWBERRY — Director of Athletics Ralph Patterson has announced the resignation of Callie Youngman from the head coaching position of Newberry’s volleyball program.

“We appreciate Callie’s two years of service to Newberry College and thank her for her dedication to the program. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” he said

Youngman was brought on by former Head Coach Todd Hay’s staff prior to the 2016 campaign and helped lead the Wolves to one of their best seasons ever, earning the No. 3 seed in the South Atlantic Conference Volleyball Championship with a school-record 16 conference wins.

The Wolves went 9-18 in 2017 with Youngman at the helm.

A search for Youngman’s replacement will begin immediately.