JV basketball updates

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The following are updates from JV games around Newberry County.

At Whitmire Community School, the JV boys Wolverines lost their home opener to Mid-Carolina Middle 37-26. The Wolverines were led by Peyton Crumpton with seven points and Jaquan White with six. The Wolverines will host Clinton Middle School on Nov. 30. Tip off will be at 6 p.m.

The Lady Wolverines lost 26-6 against Mid-Carolina.

Ashelyn King had four rebounds and two points, Erica Boland had two rebounds, one block and two points, Leanna Eison had one rebound and two points and Taylor Jenkins had one rebound and one block.

At Mid-Carolina High School, the JV boys basketball team defeated Pelion 35-26. Darian Bookman led in scoring with 11 points. Madarrius Chaplin had 10 points. The next game is Thursday at Chapin.

The lady Wolverines were defeated by the lady Rebels 26-6 on Monday. The Rebels taking a shot. The Wolverines block the Rebels from scoring. Lady Wolverines look to get past the Rebels.