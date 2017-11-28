Ambarzumjan ranked 42nd in Oracle/ITA Division II National Rankings

TEMPE, Ariz. — Newberry College men’s tennis sophomore Edison Ambarzumjan is ranked 42nd overall in the latest Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis National Singles Poll.

Ambarzumjan is also ranked in the Southeast Region singles and doubles rankings. During the 2015-16 season he was named first team all-SAC in singles play and second team all-SAC in doubles. He was ranked as high as No. 15 in the Southeast Region by the ITA in singles last season. The sophomore finished with a 17-5 overall record and a 7-3 mark in South Atlantic Conference play.

Ambarzumjan http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Edison.jpg Ambarzumjan