Newberry edges past Lenoir-Rhyne in conference opener

NEWBERRY — The Wolves (4-2, 1-0 SAC) hosted the Lenoir-Rhyne Bears (2-3, 0-1 SAC) in a conference opener for both teams on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. with a final score of 61-54.

The matchup started out rather slow for both teams as three minutes passed with neither being able to score. Lenoir-Rhyne broke the scoreless drought on a three, but the Wolves battled back to score on a floater from Shelby Britten. The first period ended in an eight-point tie.

The Wolves came alive in the second period as they were able to find their footing and outscore the Bears 12-7. Courtney Lyons served as the perfect catalyst as she went perfect from the floor and added five points. Newberry notched 12 points in the paint, 11 points off turnovers, two second chance points, while the bench added five points. The Wolves went into the half leading 20-15.

Lenoir-Rhyne upped the ante in the third period scoring 20 points to Newberry’s 21. Kendall Toineeta led the charge for the Bears as they outrebounded the Wolves and went perfect from the free throw line.

Shelby Britten was the front runner for the Wolves, leading them in scoring in the second half. She ended the night with 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Britten also scored on half of her three-point attempts going four-for-eight.

Meg Essex matched Britten’s sense of urgency in the close matchup totaling 14 points, one block, an assist, and nine rebounds.

As a team Newberry scored 32 points in the paint, 17 off turnovers, five from second chance points, with nine coming from the bench. Other key contributors were Regan McCarty, Kelsey McDermott, Nicola Handreck and Lyons.

