Posted on by

Jasmine Small added to strength and conditioning staff


Staff Report

Jasmine Small has been hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Newberry College.


Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Erik Schwager, director of strength and conditioning, has announced the hiring of Jasmine Small as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

For the past three years, Small worked as a weight room coach at William Paterson University. Her responsibilities included performing cardio and weight room orientations, providing a spot for patrons working out, and maintaining cleanliness of equipment and machinery. Aside from the work in the weight room, she answered questions related to fitness and exercise.

As a student at William Paterson, Small was a strength and conditioning intern at Seton Hall University. She implemented conditioning tactics for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Small also conducted warm ups for pre-lifting sessions and initiated select exercise testing of athletes.

Small was also a camp counselor and peer leader while at William Paterson. As the camp counselor, she motivated athletes to reach their maximal performance on the court and implemented various drills. Small had a one-year stint as a peer leader where she assisted first-year students with their transition to college.

Small graduated from William Paterson University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science. She was a member of the 2014-15 women’s basketball and soccer team. She is also a member of the Pi Iota Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

Jasmine Small has been hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Newberry College.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Small.jpgJasmine Small has been hired as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Newberry College. Courtesy photo

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:04 am |    

God’s calling

God’s calling
9:04 am |    

Shop small on Small Business Saturday

Shop small on Small Business Saturday
9:04 am |    

Aiding the community

Aiding the community
comments powered by Disqus