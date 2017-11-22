Jasmine Small added to strength and conditioning staff

NEWBERRY — Erik Schwager, director of strength and conditioning, has announced the hiring of Jasmine Small as an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

For the past three years, Small worked as a weight room coach at William Paterson University. Her responsibilities included performing cardio and weight room orientations, providing a spot for patrons working out, and maintaining cleanliness of equipment and machinery. Aside from the work in the weight room, she answered questions related to fitness and exercise.

As a student at William Paterson, Small was a strength and conditioning intern at Seton Hall University. She implemented conditioning tactics for men’s and women’s basketball, men’s soccer and women’s volleyball. Small also conducted warm ups for pre-lifting sessions and initiated select exercise testing of athletes.

Small was also a camp counselor and peer leader while at William Paterson. As the camp counselor, she motivated athletes to reach their maximal performance on the court and implemented various drills. Small had a one-year stint as a peer leader where she assisted first-year students with their transition to college.

Small graduated from William Paterson University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science. She was a member of the 2014-15 women’s basketball and soccer team. She is also a member of the Pi Iota Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

