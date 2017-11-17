Seven Wolves named to all-South Atlantic Conference teams

ROCK HILL — A total of seven Wolves were named all-South Atlantic Conference on Tuesday, including a quartet of players selected to the first team.

The Wolves were well-represented in the trenches, with a pair of first-team defensive linemen and two offensive linemen split between the two teams.

First Team Offense

Dakota Mozingo (OL) – A senior from Rock Hill and a member of the Order of the Gray Stripe, Mozingo has started every game over the past two seasons and served as Newberry’s center in 2017. He accumulated 39 pancake blocks and graded out at over 85% in nine of Newberry’s 11 games.

Mozingo rarely exited the field this season, playing over 95% of Newberry’s offensive snaps. He was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation, and is a two-time all-conference honoree after earning second team accolades last season.

First Team Defense

Jamarcus Henderson (DL) – A junior defensive end from Union, Henderson has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all season long. His 8.5 sacks, which ranked second in the league, accounted for 63 yards lost by the opposition and contributed to his 13 overall tackles for loss. He ranks fourth in school history in career sacks with 21.5 throughout his three-year career.

Henderson finished second on the team with 59 tackles, including 47 solo stops, had six quarterback hurries, and forced a fumble. He finished with at least one tackle for loss in nine of the Wolves’ 11 games and had multiple sacks on three occasions. He is a first-team all-SAC performer for the second time in his career and was a second team All-American a season ago.

Keito Jordon (DL) – Opposite Henderson on the Wolves’ defensive line was Keito Jordon, a sophomore defensive end from Hopkins that transferred to Newberry from Division I Hampton. He had 7.5 sacks and a team-high 14 tackles for loss, registering at least one in each of Newberry’s final 10 games.

He finished the season with 30 tackles, including 24 unassisted, and had a team-high nine quarterback hurries. He was a key component in Newberry accumulating a league-high 31 sacks on the season.

Joe Blue (LB) – Blue was named first team all-SAC for the second consecutive year after leading the team and finishing fifth in the league with 83 tackles. His 54 solo stops were second in the league.

Known for seemingly always being around the ball, the junior from Dillon and Order of the Gray Stripe member totaled 11 tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble. He had 10 or more tackles on three occasions, including a career-high 14 against Tusculum.

Second Team Offense

Tyler Anderson (OL) – Tyler Anderson made nine starts at left tackle and two at right tackle this season. The sophomore from Anderson has graded out at 92% or higher in six of 11 games this season, including a pair of games at 97%.

Anderson finished with just one penalty all season and one sack allowed in over 270 passing attempts. He also had a five-game span in which he accumulated just 12 “minus” plays, an exceptionally impressive number. Anderson is a first-time all-SAC performer.

Markell Castle (WR) – A two-time all-SAC selection, the junior from York caught 39 passes for 756 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2017. Castle was twice named AstroTurf SAC Offensive Player of the Week, had four 100-yard games this season, and ranked 15th nationally in yards per catch at 19.38. Thirty-one of his 39 catches went for first downs or touchdowns, including all 12 of his receptions on third downs.

Castle is third in school history in 100-yard games (9), fourth in touchdowns (17), seventh in yardage (1,757), and 10th in receptions (110) with a year of eligibility remaining. He was a first team all-SAC honoree a season ago.

Second Team Defense

Jawanza Adams (DB) – Starting 11 games as Newberry’s safety, the junior from Piedmont finished third on the team with 54 tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions, and finished the year with six passes defended.

Adams surpassed six tackles on five occasions, had 2.5 tackles for loss, and had one quarterback hurry. This marks his first career all-conference honor.

Seven Wolves were named all-South Atlantic Conference. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_SAC-Conference-Team.jpg Seven Wolves were named all-South Atlantic Conference. Courtesy photo