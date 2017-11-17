Newberry College hosts Newberry Invitational Nov. 17-18

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s men’s basketball team is hosting the Newberry Invitational with a pair of games being held on Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18. Four teams are slated to compete in the tournament – Voorhees, Virginia State, Lees-McRae and Newberry.

The Newberry Invitational will tipoff on Friday, Nov. 17 at 5:00 p.m. with a neutral-site game between Lees-McRae and Virginia State. After the conclusion of the first game Newberry will take the court to face Voorhees at 7:00 p.m. The winner of the contest will face the victor of the Lees-McRae and Virginia State game on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 2:00 p.m. A consolation game will be played prior to the championship game at noon.