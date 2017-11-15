Washington added to staff for Track and Field

NEWBERRY — Kimour Bruce, Newberry’s head track and field coach, has added another assistant in Anthony Washington for its inaugural season.

“Washington is a wonderful addition to our staff and I can’t wait to start the season,” Bruce said.

Washington has been heavily involved with track and field since 2007 when he was an Assistant Speed and Conditioning coach for Benedict College. In 2009, he moved on to Columbia High School to assist their sprinting teams by writing and supervising training programs.

His next coaching opportunity led him to Winthrop University in 2012 where his duties remained similar to his previous experiences, which allowed him the opportunity to assist South Carolina State’s program from 2013 until Bruce’s acquisition of Washington.

Some of Anthony’s certifications include; SPARQ trainer, level one USATF track coach, speed and explosion instruction, speed trainer for collegiate and NFL draft candidates and Olympic development track coach.

Washington described this position as an incredible opportunity.

“Being able to help revitalize this program and bring track and field back to Newberry is truly phenomenal,” he said.