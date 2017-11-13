Bulldogs end season 10-2

WINNSBORO — For the first time since the 2011 season, Newberry High School failed to advance to the third round of the playoffs as they were defeated Friday night at Fairfield Central, 14-7, ending their season 10-2.

Newberry worked its way down to the Griffins’ 38-yard line before being forced to punt. The Griffins sent their punting unit out after getting the ball to their 44.

A fake punt would move the ball down to the Newberry 18, as the Griffins scored four plays later from three yards out.

Fairfield Central also executed the fake PAT kick with a pass for the 8-0 lead with 72 seconds left in the first quarter.

Bulldog quarterback Tyriq Goodman went to the air on his first offensive play of the night as he found a wide-open Jaleel Gilliam for a 53-yard pass reception, down to the 10.

Amir Abrams scored on a 10-yard sweep to his right as the senior became only the fourth running back in the state of South Carolina history to score at least 100 touchdowns.

The PAT kick was good, but the Bulldogs still trailed 8-7 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Both teams traded punts twice before each team threw an interception to end the first half.

Newberry had 125 yards of first half offense while Fairfield Central had 105.

On Newberry’s first offensive possession of the second half, Newberry worked its way down to the 11, as they were looking at a second-and-five situation.

Two sacks totaling 20 yards led to a fourth-and-26, but Goodman’s pass fell incomplete on the fourth down attempt.

After Newberry failed to convert another fourth down at the Griffins’ 33, Fairfield Central went on their final scoring drive of the night.

Taking nearly five minutes off of the fourth quarter clock, Fairfield Central threw a 17-yard touchdown pass on a fourth down, for the 14-7 score after the missed PAT with 1:22 left in the game.

Newberry threw three incomplete passes, and was sacked for a six-yard loss as they turned the ball over on downs with 36 seconds left in the contest.

Fairfield Central accumulated 199 yards of offense.

Rae Wilmore caught four passes for 43 yards while Gilliam had two receptions for 55.

On the ground, Abrams had 27 carries for 94 yards, Goodman (6-15), Wilmore (1 -2) and Marcus Moore had two carries for six yards.

The following student-athletes ended their football careers with Newberry High on Friday: Jaleel Gilliam, Daniel Goings III, James Werts, Gabe Harmon, Tyriq Goodman, Terrell Rogers, Darius Stephens-York, Jeremy Jackson, Malik Johnson, Willie Young, ZyKeith Scott, Amir Abrams, Tony Mason, Frank Dekeski, Dalton Reynolds, Keontae Singleton, Amir Cromer, Alec Blackmon, Jarious Singley, Brady Ruff, Murray Sheppard, James Simms III, Collin Springer, Caleb Bickley, Cyrus Shoaf, Joshua Epps, Ulises Benitez, Berkley Derrick and Jovanny Benitez.

Blackmon will be participating in the Shrine Bowl next month, while Abrams, who is also up for the title of Mr. Football of South Carolina, will be helping represent the North squad in the North/South game.