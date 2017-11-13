Wolves best Crusaders in final game of Conference Carolinas-SAC Showdown

BELMONT, N.C. — Newberry (1-1) dominated the second half of their final game on Saturday night in the Conference Carolinas-SAC Showdown against the host Belmont Abbey Crusaders (0-2) with a final score of 77-57.

The Wolves found their footing in the second half on both ends of the floor. What seemed like a manageable deficit for the Crusaders at the half would turn from a 31-28 score to a 20-point blowout. This stretch of offense for the Wolves was inspired by a 14-1 run late in the third period in the final six minutes. The Wolves notched six field goals in a row to swell the lead from eight points to 22.

All the while, Newberry only allowed Belmont Abbey six points in contrast to their 27 in the third.

To that point, the second half led Nicola Handreck to notch 18 of her total 23 points. Shelby Britten also capitalized, scoring 11 of her 18 points and dishing out eight of her nine assists. Meg Essex joined in with 11 of her 19 points coming in the same half.

Newberry made 32 of their field goals while Belmont Abbey’s shooting struggles allotted them 16 of their 42 attempts. The Crusaders’ cold shooting stretched to the paint as they were only able to score 10 points. The Wolves scored 34 points from inside the painted area.

On the night, Belmont Abbey got to the free throw line 23 times and took advantage of 18 of those attempts. Newberry didn’t get to the line much during the game, going three-for-five.

Belmont Abbey’s Maria Kuhlman was the sole Crusader in double digit scoring with Emry Tsitouris grabbing 10 boards.

During the first night of the Conference Carolinas-SAC Showdown the Limestone Saints were able to pull away late from the Newberry Wolves with a final score of 90-74.

Britten http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Britten.jpg Britten