Wolves close out season with matchup against Catawba

NEWBERRY — A hard fought battle between Newberry and Catawba ended with the Indians edging out the Wolves 3-0 in their season closer on Saturday. The match saw 28 tie scores and 11 lead changes.

Senior Alexis Bryant posted a team-high 11 kills in her last game at Eleazer Arena. Natalie Willis secured her second straight double-double with 11 assists and 11 digs.

Five kills from the Wolves helped them to a 6-2 lead to start the first set. The Indians were able to erase the deficit and both teams exchanged leads. After a 20-20 tie late in the set three attack errors from Newberry gave the Indians the 25-20 win.

Newberry outscored the Indians on every front, but a combined 25 errors proved to be the difference maker.

The second set played out similar to the first with both teams grappling for momentum in the frame. After a kill from Vanessa Blas tied it 15 apiece, Catawba went on a 10-2 run to win the second set 25-17.

Newberry kept it close down the stretch, but dropped the final set 25-22.

The Wolves will not be competing in the SAC tournament, thus ending their season.

