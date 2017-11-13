Kroeschell named to Academic All-District team

AUSTIN, TEXAS– Senior defender Quincy Kroeschell has been named to the Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

“I’m extremely honored and humbled by this award,” Kroeschell said. “It’s a great feeling to be recognized and to be able to represent Newberry College on this team. I want to thank everyone that’s helped me during my time here at Newberry.”

Kroeschell has been a mainstay in Newberry’s lineup since his freshman year, starting 45 consecutive matches from 2014-17 and playing in 64 of the Wolves’ 69 matches during his four-year career. He was an instrumental part of Newberry advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2009 and earning its most points since 2014.

“I am so proud of Quincy,” said Head Coach Bryce Cooper. “He was a model player for this program over his four-year career both on and off the field and is very deserving of this award. He excelled in the classroom and on the field and always displayed our core values and beliefs. It was a pleasure getting to coach him these past two years and we know he will be very successful in whatever he decides to pursue after graduation this spring.”

The Charlotte native holds a 3.982 GPA in graphic design with minors in both Spanish and social media. He’s been a member of the Dean’s List every semester and serves as a team representative on Newberry’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He has volunteered his time on numerous community service initiatives and is a student worker in Newberry’s Office of Marketing and Public Relations, designing various publications including the majority of Newberry’s athletic posters for the 2017-18 season.

Kroeschell becomes Newberry’s first Academic All-District honoree of the 2017-18 academic year and will appear on the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. Lucas Ferreira was Newberry’s last Academic All-District selection in 2015. Kroeschell was one of eight South Atlantic Conference student-athletes on the 13-member team chosen from schools in the SAC, Conference Carolinas, and the Peach Belt Conference.

Quincy Kroeschell has been named to the Academic All-District team. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Academic-All-DIstrict.jpg Quincy Kroeschell has been named to the Academic All-District team. Courtesy photo