Bulldogs ready for round two

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs are on the road tonight as they take on the Fairfield Central High School Griffins in Round Two of playoff action at 7:30 p.m.

The Bulldogs (11-1) are going into tonight’s game fresh off a first round 38-34 victory against Pendleton High School. The Griffins (9-3) defeated Southside High School 29-22.

The Bulldogs are no strangers to the Griffins, and Head Coach Phil Strickland said that tonight’s game is all about who makes the most mistakes and who doesn’t turn the ball over the most.

“We beat them in the playoffs the past few years. We beat them in the regular season too. They are a very good football team and they are very well coached and we know what they are going to do and vice versa,” Strickland said.

Strickland added that the game plan this week is to run the ball, but also watch out for the Griffins outside runs.

“They’re capable of running some trick plays. They can throw and run the ball, they are really balanced and we have to be ready for both. We really need to keep them from having big plays,” Strickland said. “This is a team that we already know what they are going to do, so we have to clean up some of our mistakes.”

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Bulldogs-1.jpg

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.