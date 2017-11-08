Lady Rebels finish third in playoffs

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Middle School’s Lady Rebel volleyball team took home the regular season title with a perfect conference record of 10-0. They ended the 2017 season with an overall record of 13-3 and finished third in the playoffs. The team was led by first year coach Emily McElveen.

Players from left to right: Front Row: Klara Boland, Jennifer Shealy, Bailey Stewart, Carissa Wicker, Sarah Bryant, Josie Blanchard, Tori Livingston, Emma Wicker. Second Row: Kaitlin Brown, Manager Isabella Chaidez, Deanna Moore, Kassidy Lominack, Meghan Elkins, Cady Gonzalez, Camiah Davis, Nicole Curtis, Aryn Crouch, Coach Emily McElveen. Courtesy photo