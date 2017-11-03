Wolves land three on SAC All-Conference team, Neumann tabbed Freshman of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Newberry College freshman forward Till Neumann was named to the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer All-Conference first team, headlining a list of three Wolves to be recognized on the All-SAC men’s soccer squad.

Neumann was also named the SAC Freshman of the Year. In addition to Neumann was junior Fabrizio Bucco and Tobias Henriksen, who were honorable mention picks.

The Wolves (5-9-3) completed the regular season with a 3-6-1 mark in SAC play to finish in eighth place. Newberry traveled to Wingate, N.C. on Tuesday night hoping to further their 2017 season, but were dropped by top seeded Wingate 3-0.

Neumann, a 5-9 freshman out of Calden,Germany found the back of the net 13 times to lead the SAC in goals and rank 13th in Division II. Through 14 starts for the Wolves, Neumann compiled 28 points and added two assists.He recorded his first hat trick of his career in the conference opener match at Coker on Sept. 13. Neumann averaged one goal per game to ranked sixth in the nation, his five game winning goals was good for second in the league and 11th in the nation.

He recorded five game-winning goals on the season, which sits him at 18th in the nation. Neumann’s efficient scoring came in handy in the double overtime wins against Mount Olive and Mars Hill. He finished the season taking 71 shots, with 30 of them being on frame.

Henriksen, a freshman from Finnsnes, Norway was an honorable mention pick. His first goal came in the matchup against USC Aiken, where the Wolves drew 2-2 from a late goal by Henriksen. He is tied for third in the conference in assists with five and recorded five goals.

Bucco, a junior from Guayaquil, Ecuador started in all 17 contest for the Wolves this season. The 5-9 captain had his best offensive performance this season against Lees-McRae. Bucco recorded two goals in the game, taking four shots and all but one being on frame. Alongside teammate Henriksen, he has racked up five assists on the season.

