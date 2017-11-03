Wolves drop SAC Championship quarterfinals to Wingate, 3-0

WINGATE, N.C. — The Newberry College men’s soccer team headed into the South Atlantic Conference Men’s Soccer Championship hoping to extend its 2017 season, but fell in the first round to reigning national champions, Wingate, 3-0.

The No. 8 seeded Newberry (5-9-3, 3-7-1 SAC) met the Bulldogs earlier in the season at Smith Road Complex, where they dropped the match 2-0. Hoping for a different outcome, the Wolves were able to hold Wingate (12-4-1,8-1-1 SAC) to just six shots in the first half. Despite the defensive effort, Elliot Cutts put the Bulldogs on the board with a pass from Damian Gaona to sail the ball into the bottom right corner of the box.

The Bulldogs were able to extend their lead late in the first half. Wingate’s Mattia Ditommaso rebounded off a save and passed to Jon Ander, who found an easy shot to the right of the box. Wingate netted a third goal in the 88th minute, when Ander found Oscar Perez at the top of the box. He curled one into the upper right corner from the top of the box.

Till Neumann tallied three shots on the night, forcing the Bulldogs goalkeeper to make two saves. The Wolves were out shot by Wingate 22-9. Brad Dixon finished the match with six saves.

Newberry concludes their season with a 3-0 loss to Wingate. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_Soccer-2017.jpg Newberry concludes their season with a 3-0 loss to Wingate. Courtesy photo