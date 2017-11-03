Bulldogs barking for win tonight

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs and Pendleton High School Bulldogs are ready for action as they face off tonight in the first round of playoffs.

Newberry currently sits 9-1 overall this season, while Pendleton sits 7-3.

Head Coach Phil Strickland said that Pendleton is a Wing-T team and has an offense that the Bulldogs haven’t seen all season.

“That’s kind of a smoke and mirrors-type offense where there’s a lot of faking and a lot of pulling and we have just got to read our cues and not get sucked up, because if we don’t it’s going to be a long night,” he said.

Offensively and defensively, Strickland said that the team has been working hard all week to prepare for Pendleton.

“This is an offense that they haven’t tried to simulate, so it’s tough. We’ve bumped into each other a few times, but we’ve got to get accustomed to what they do out on the field. We can’t do exactly what they do and just run, that’s been the tough part about it,” he said. “Defensively, Pendleton runs a multiple-front defense and sometimes odd and even man front. We have to recognize the defense.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Mike Ware Field.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

