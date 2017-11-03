Wolverines host Trojans in playoff game

WHITMIRE — The regular season may be over, but the playoffs are just beginning. The Whitmire High School Wolverines are gearing up to host the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School Trojans.

The Wolverines have an overall record of 4-6, as do the Trojans.

This will be a rematch of last year’s playoff game when the Trojans defeated the Wolverines 44-42 in overtime, in Whitmire. Head Coach Charlie Jenkins hopes that this being a home game will give the Wolverines an advantage.

“We have a 4-1 record at home this season. We are winless on the road,” he said.

Jenkins attributes last year’s loss to the Trojans to the inability to tackle their All State quarterback. He thinks the Wolverines may be a little better on defense this year.

During this week’s practice the Wolverines’ defense has been focused on strategy and technique aimed at containing the Trojans’ speed. Offensively they are working on going right at them.

“We will not get much running sideways against these guys, they are too fast,” Jenkins said.

Offense is also working on no fumbles and no interceptions, as well as being patient and consistent.

“Our offensive line and our linebackers will be the deciding factor in this game. If our offensive line and linebackers do their jobs we will win,” Jenkins said. “Our main thought is to give them no big plays. We don’t want to have any mental busts. Make them snap it again. Make them drive the ball to score. Don’t let them throw any long passes behind us and don’t miss tackles and give them a 60 yard run.”

The Wolverines will need to watch out for a few of the Trojans. Devonte Scott is an All State quarterback, he is 6’3 and 195 pounds. Another player to watch is Camry James, wide receiver and linebacker.

“If they get out into the open we don’t have anyone that can catch them,” Jenkins said.

If the Wolverines are victorious tonight, they will go on to play the number one team in the state, Lamar. However, Jenkins said they are not worried about that this week. They are treating tonight’s game as a Bowl Game.

“Winning a playoff game is a big deal for us,” he said.

Tonight’s game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Whitmire.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

