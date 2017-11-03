MCHS girls tenns wins Upper State Championship

The Mid-Carolina High School Girls Tennis team clenched the win against Woodruff for the 3A Upper State Championship, advancing to the State Championship on Saturday, Nov. 4. The State match will take place at the Cayce Tennis and Fitness Center at noon. Elise Mills, Carolyn Matney, Riley Fraizer, Reagan Peel, Ady Ashmore, Catherine Taylor and Tandice Northcutt will be playing Saturday. The team is coached by Kenny Sanders and Jurgen Schnackenberg.

