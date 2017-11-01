Wolves lead 18-team field at McDonough Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tenth-ranked Newberry raced out to a five-shot lead after the first round and extended its lead to seven in the second as the Wolves began play at The McDonough Cup on Monday.

Newberry shot a two-over 290 through the first 18 holes and than an even-par 288 after the second round, distancing itself from the rest of the 18-team field that includes six teams ranked among the nation’s top 44. Host Rollins is second to the Wolves, seven shots back, with Mount Olive and Young Harris 15 and 19 strokes off the pace, respectively.

Harry Bolton and Spencer Skiff, ranked Nos. 30 and 58 in the nation by Golfstat, ended the second round tied for the lead with Barry Babbitt of Rollins at four-under par. The trio represented the only players to finish the first two rounds under par.

Bolton and Babbitt both carded four-under 68’s in the first round before Skiff leapt from third to first with a 69 in the second. Skiff birdied the par-five first in both of his rounds and had five birdies over his final 18 holes.

Bolton had three birdies and an eagle on the par-five 15th in the first round before a volatile second round. The junior was even through his first nine holes after beginning his round on the par-three fourth before a bogey and a double bogey on Nos. 13 and 14. But he rebounded with his second eagle of the day, again on the 15th, and birdied three consecutive holes on his way to a 72.

Ben Thompson was consistent, landing in 12th position with a pair of two-over 74’s. Forty-ninth-ranked Carlos Leandro struggled in the first round with a five-over 77 but leapt 15 spots in the standings by improving his score by four strokes in the second. He ended the day in a tie for 23rd position. Rob Cull was tied for 50th at 10-over.

The Wolves are one of four South Atlantic Conference teams in the field in Orlando, leading fifth-place Wingate by 20 strokes. Carson-Newman and Queens finished in a three-way tie with Lander for seventh.

