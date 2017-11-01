Wolves place seventh at Newberry Invitational

ELGIN — Newberry ranked seventh out of an eight-team field at the end of the first round of competition at the Newberry Invitational.

The Wolves shot a combined score of 340, 24 strokes ahead of last place Mars Hill.

Florida Southern took the top spot on the leaderboard with a total score of 308, while Wingate finished runner-up at 312. Lincoln Memorial, Anderson, and North Georgia completed the top five. Wingate’s Laura Nunez Rodriguez holds sole possession of first with a opening round score of 74.

Johana Lunackova ended the day in a four-way tie for 12th, shooting eight-over par for a cumulative score of 80. She was the only Newberry player to notch a birdie in the first round.

Nabila Inak placed just outside the top-20, taking the tie for 21st with a score of 83. Lunackova and Inak both tallied nine pars on the day.

Aubrey Guyton and Brette Bryant rounded out the pack shooting 86 and 91, respectively. Guyton is tied for 33rd and Bryant is deadlocked at 39th.

Lunackova