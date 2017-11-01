Heyaime named SAC Player of the Week

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sophomore midfielder Daphne Heyaime has been named the AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Women’s Soccer Player of the Week, her first Player of the Week honor this season.

Heyaime scored twice during a week that saw the Wolves notch a spot in the 2017 SAC Women’s Soccer Championship. In the 80th minute, she scored a goal that allowed Newberry to go up 2-0 against Erskine on Oct. 25. She also notched the game-winning goal on Oct. 28 against Lenoir-Rhyne in another 2-0 victory.

The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native is second on the Wolves’ roster in goals, points, shots, and game-winning goals.

