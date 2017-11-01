Newberry closes regular season at Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Wolves concluded regular season play against conference rival Lindenwood on Sunday with a 4-0 loss.

Lindenwood (15-2, 9-1) played aggressively from the start, notching 11 shots with five on goal in the first period. The Lions were also able to come up with six penalty corners, leading the Wolves 1-0 going into halftime. Coming out of the half, Lindenwood tacked on their final three goals.

Newberry (6-12, 3-7) would find a spark in the waning minutes of the second period in hopes of a late rally, but was unable to connect on their various shot attempts. Possession belonged to the Wolves for eight of the final 10 minutes as Newberry seemed to have a fresh breath of air.

Kristyna Oyola garnered a penalty corner in the 60th minute that led to a shot by Haley Smith that went wide beyond the goal. Oyola gathered the rebound to send a shot of her own that was blocked by a Lion. After her shot, Oyola was granted another penalty corner that made Lindenwood goalkeeper, Mackenzie Litterst, save Brady Keeler’s attempt.

Newberry was then allotted another corner that was initiated by Oyola again, seeing Kechelle Robinson’s shot blocked by a Lion. Newberry’s final penalty corner attempt came in the 67th minute, led this time by Paige Lehine, who was stripped by Lindenwood and sent down the field as they attempted two more shots on Dakota Elzy, who had just recently entered the game in relief of Allison Davis.

The Wolves have earned the No 4 seed in the upcoming ECAC Division II Field Hockey tournament. The schedule and seeding will be released shortly.

