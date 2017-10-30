Bellarmine overwhelms Newberry

LOUISVILLE, KY. — The Bellarmine Knights (7-10, 4-5) took the win over Newberry (6-11, 3-6) Friday morning during a conference game with a final score of 5-0.

The Knights were in control of the match-up from the start, as they maintained possession for the majority of the game.

Bellarmine settled in to their style, notching their first shot within the second minute of the first period. The pace carried throughout the remainder of the half, as the score was 3-0 going into halftime. In the second period, Bellarmine was able to find the back of the goal two more times.

Newberry struggled on both sides of the field throughout the contest. The Wolves concluded the game with three shots, two of those being on goal, one penalty corner and 11 saves.

