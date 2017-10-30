Conference leader Anderson thrashes Wolves

NEWBERRY — Newberry returned to Eleazer Arena Friday after a three-game road expedition to drop a three-set match against conference foe Anderson, led by former Newberry head coach Todd Hay.

Sidra Triplett notched six kills while captains Mary Siebert and Kensley Jordan posted double-digit digs.

“Though we came up short tonight, it was an inspiring team effort,” said head coach Callie Youngman. “We are going to use this as a stepping stone to finish out this season on a strong note.”

The Wolves got off to a hot start going on a 3-1 run to begin the frame. Both teams exchanged leads with the score tied five times and momentum switching three times during the set. After an 11-11 tie, the Trojans went on the attack and held the Wolves to only four more points in the 25-15 loss. Three of Triplett’s six kills were recorded during the first set.

Anderson showed their dominance during the second set and cruised to a 25-13 win.

The Trojans victory campaign was spearheaded by Rachel Burts and Marissa Mitter, who each had 10 kills apiece.

An attack error and a service ace committed by Anderson gave Newberry the early 2-0 edge in the final set. The Trojans posted seven consecutive points to take the 8-3 lead but Newberry took advantage of five Anderson errors to tie the game 9-9. After an 11-11 tie, Anderson pulled away to finish the sweep with a 25-18 score.

Newberry tallied 23 errors throughout the match and were outscored across the board.

The Wolves will return home Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m. to face Tusculum.

Trplett http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Triplett-1.jpg Trplett Courtesy photo