Newberry shows resilience in 2-0 win against Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C. — The Newberry women’s soccer team spoiled the senior day festivities for Lenoir-Rhyne, downing them 2-0.

Sophomore Daphne Heyaime started the scoring streak for the Wolves (7-10, 3-7 SAC), striking a long shot over the reach of the goalkeeper.

Heyaime has been an offensive threat recording a goal in three of the last four contest. Alyssa Ortega would find her rhythm, capturing her eleventh goal of the season via a pass from Rachelle Serrano. She would secure the win for the Wolves in the 62nd minute with the goal.

The Bears (11-5-1, 6-3-1 SAC) held sole possession of the ball throughout the game, out shooting Newberry 24-7, with eight of their shots being on frame.

Although holding an edge in corners and shots, Lenoir-Rhyne was not able to connect and stay in the game.

Ortega led the team with four shots, with two of the shots on frame. Heyaime finished the contest with two shots. Winning goalie Jayleen Gant captured eight saves on the day. Newberry’s defense was suffocating, only allowing a paltry eight shots in the second half from Lenoir-Rhyne.

Newberry will travel on the road Tuesday, Oct. 31 for the quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament. The Wolves will face off against the Eagles of Carson-Newman.

Kickoff is slated for 4:00 p.m.

The Wolves face off against Carson-Newman in the Quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Soccer-4.jpg The Wolves face off against Carson-Newman in the Quarterfinals of the SAC Tournament. Courtesy photo