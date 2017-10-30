Bulldogs defeat Rebels

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s 38-6 victory over Mid-Carolina Friday evening at Mike Ware Field gave the Bulldogs their 12th consecutive regular season victory at Mike Ware Field.

Electing to receive the opening kick-off after winning the coin toss, the Rebels were forced to punt from mid-field after one rushing play and two passes netted a loss of a single yard.

The Bulldogs seemed to be on their first scoring drive of the night, but they fumbled over to the Rebels’ Curtis Graham 32 yards from the end zone.

After a holding penalty on the Rebels, Mid-Carolina fumbled over to Ahmad Willis one play later.

With the ball only 21 yards from the end zone, the Mid-Carolina defense stood their ground as the Bulldogs were held to Ulises Benitez’s 21-yard field goal five plays later for the 3-0 score with 2:57 left in the first quarter.

Both teams traded punts to end the first quarter.

A high Mid-Carolina snap to the punter Cade Ruff resulted in a three-yard punt, which put Newberry at their 48.

Seeing the third down marker three times, the Bulldogs ended their drive with quarterback Tyriq Goodman scoring his first of two touchdowns on the night, as his nine-yard run put his team ahead 10-0 after the PAT kick with just 4:47 left in the first half.

Newberry was forced to punt after a three-and-out from their 44. The punt happened to bounce off of the leg of a Rebel player, resulting in a live ball, which was recovered by Marcus Moore 19 yards from a potential score.

Goodman scored from two yards out five plays later for the 17-0 score with just 57 seconds left in the half.

Newberry used all three of their time-outs on Mid-Carolina’s next drive, which forced Cade to punt from his 24.

Another low snap to Ruff forced him to recover the ball five yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Goodman needed one play and seven seconds to find Jaleel Gilliam along the left side of the end zone for the touchdown and the 24-0 score to end the half.

Newberry had 167 yards of total first half offense while Mid-Carolina was held to 31.

Prior to the start of the game, Newberry players Alec Blackmon and Amir Abrams were both recognized for making the Shrine Bowl and the North/South rosters, respectively. Abrams was also noted for being one of five finalists in the Mr. Football of South Carolina award.

Abrams went into the halftime with 58 rushes on 12 carries, with no touchdowns.

Two consecutive 10-yard penalties were called on Mid-Carolina, which moved the Newberry ball down to the 11-yard line.

Abrams scored one play later for the touchdown and the 31-0 score with 9:26 left in the third quarter after the PAT.

A 15-yard penalty on Mid-Carolina occurred on the PAT kick, as the kick-off only had to travel 45 yards for a touchback.

On Ruff’s second run of this drive, a leg injury occurred to the starting quarterback as he came off the field, to be replaced by C.C. Boyd.

The Rebels punted two plays later.

A 21-yard Marcus Moore punt return put the Bulldogs at the Mid-Carolina 19.

Abrams scored his 30th touchdown of the year three plays later with a four-yard run for the 38-0 score with 6:54 left in the third stanza.

After Mid-Carolina was unable to convert on a fourth-and-two, Ahmad Willis took over as quarterback for Newberry.

After successfully converting two fourth downs, the third fourth down for Newberry brought out Benitez to convert a 27-yard field goal with 7:38 left in the game.

The kick was wide to the left as the Newberry offense only ran three more plays for the duration of the evening after this.

A holding penalty on Mid-Carolina negated a touchdown pass from Boyd to Jalen Bates-Caldwell.

On a fourth-and-20 from the Newberry 25, Boyd was sacked for an eight-yard loss.

With 2:15 left in the game and trying to avoid their first shut-out loss to Newberry since 2006, the Rebels marched down the 64-yard field in five plays, as the Boyd to Mikel Livingston 13-yard pass resulted in a touchdown as the horn sounded.

Since the PAT did not play a factor in the outcome of the game, the kick was not attempted.

Mason Hawkins carried the ball seven times for Mid-Carolina to garner 23 yards.

Ruff ended the night with 10 yards on nine carries, while Dee Wise’s 54-yard run helped lead him to having 65 yards on two carries.

Boyd lost two yards on four carries while the Mid-Carolina rushing ended with the 31-yards of Shawon Sims.

Hawkins caught three passes for three yards, Bates-Caldwell (2-9), Jerel Dewalt (1-4), Jack Edwards (1-7), and Livingston had the lone 13-yard touchdown reception.

Abrams ran the ball 19 times for 116 yards. Also, Goodman (5-3), Rae Wilmore (6-36), Moore (3-9), Kentrell Caldwell (1-0), Willis (6- -12), Zay Chalmers (3-19), and Kentrell Caldwell had two carries for two yards.

Through the air, Zymere Epps had two receptions for 17 yards. Gilliam (2-44), Stephens-York (2-7), Abrams (1-15), Davonta Ruff (1-10), and Caldwell had one reception for 19 yards.

This marked Newberry’s 499th win in team history since they first fielded a team in 1921.

Newberry’s 38 points also made the 2017 Bulldog team to be the highest scoring team in team history during a 10-game season with 375 points. The 2014 team scored 364 points in the same time frame.

Newberry (9-1, 4-1 Region 3-3A) will host Pendleton this Friday in the opening round of the 3A upper-state playoffs.

Mid-Carolina (1-9, 1-4) saw the following student-athletes ending their high school football careers this past Friday.

They include Curtis Graham, Jalen Bates Caldwell, Mason Hawkins, Cade Ruff, Shawon Sims, Tyrone Coleman, EJ Gallman, Jarvis Green, Hunter Sanders, Rod Byrd, Grey Morris, Micah Amick, Jack Lominick, Will Morse, Brody Harkins, Miles Dewalt, and DJ Sims.

Amir Abrams making his way to the end zone. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NHS-1.jpg Amir Abrams making his way to the end zone. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer