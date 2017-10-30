Johnson hired as assistant coach for track & field

NEWBERRY — Newberry Track and Field Head Coach Kimour Bruce announced the hiring of Charles Johnson as assistant coach for the Track and Field team.

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisc., Johnson earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami. Johnson competed with the Hurricanes’ track and field team where he held a school record in the hammer throw for six years and is still in the top 10 all-time best list for both discus and hammer, a release from the college stated.

He joined the Nova Southeastern cross country and track and field staff in the winter of 2015 as a graduate assistant coach, with specialization in throwing and combined events.

According to the college, during his first season with the track team, Johnson saw big improvement in the throwers. Three records were broken and the Sharks received their first PBC champion in the throws. Johnson also had two student-athletes recognized as all-region performers.

In his second year, two school and two Peach Belt Conference records were broken, while one of his student-athletes qualified provisionally for nationals following an individual PBC championship. He also helped place six student-athletes on all-region teams, the release said.

The athletic department stated the following year, Johnson’s student-athletes had a record-setting season overall as personal-bests were set in all four field events in 2017. The women’s discus and hammer records and oldest men’s javelin record all fell to Johnson’s student-athletes.

At the Peach Belt Conference Championship, another student-athlete under Johnson’s tutelage became the first thrower in program history to win more than one event in hammer and shot put. Johnson saw six more student-athletes earn All-Region honors, records say.

Johnson developed the team’s only women’s high jumper, who in the year prior had not cleared any height at competition, to achieve scoring points at the conference meet which contributed to a conference championship victory for the women’s team, the release said.

College officials stated before joining the Sharks, Johnson coached multiple student-athletes who qualified for the FHSAA state championships every year during his tenure at Miami Coral Park Senior High School, including a state champion in 2013.

A 2017 NCAA Emerging Leaders selection, Johnson currently holds a master of science degree with specialization in athletic administration from Nova Southeastern University.

He states, “I would like to thank Coach Bruce and Athletic Director Ralph Patterson for the opportunity to join the track and field program. It is with great honor to be a part of the revitalization of the team, and to contribute to its future success”.

Newberry Track and Field Head Coach Kimour Bruce announced Charles Johnson as assistant coach for Track and Field. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Johnson.jpg Newberry Track and Field Head Coach Kimour Bruce announced Charles Johnson as assistant coach for Track and Field. Courtesy photo