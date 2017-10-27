The Wolves take down Erskine 2-0

DUE WEST — A pair of goals from Daphne Heyaime and Deisi Hernandez lifted Newberry past Erskine 2-0 on the road. The win marked the Wolves’ six shutout of the season.

In a match that only recorded six shots in the first half, the Wolves (6-10) were put on the board in the 53rd minute. Alyssa Ortega found an open Hernandez, who sailed the ball in the back left of the net.

In a back and forth half, Heyaime secured the contest for the Wolves’ in the 80th minute on a cross from Ortega. The Flying Fleet’s goalkeeper Abby Schmidt could not corral the ball. Newberry’s offense dominated the remainder of the second half, notching 11 shots compared to four from Erskine (6-9).

Ortega continues to lead the South Atlantic Conference in goals (10) and shots (100). She now ranks fifth in the conference in assists. Hernandez led the team with five shots in all, but only one was on goal in the victory. Goalkeeper Madison Putman had two saves on the night as she was hardly contested in the match.

The win against Erskine marked the Wolves sixth shutout of the season. Courtesy photo