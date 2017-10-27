Newberry sweeps Erskine 3-0

DUE WEST — Newberry’s men’s soccer team shutout the Flying Fleet of Erskine 3-0 in Wednesday afternoon’s non-conference match up.

The Wolves (5-7-3) took the early lead with Till Neumann recording his eleventh goal of the season. Just 13 minutes into the contest, Neumann was found by teammate Fabrizzio Bucco in the wing. The Flying Fleet (5-9-2) who are coming off their second consecutive shut out loss to Lees-McRae, only mustered six shots in the first half.

Newberry continued their scoring streak with Tobias Henriksen striking in the 21st minute on a play from up the right. Although up 2-0 midway the first half, the Wolves were far from done, securing the win for the team just seven minutes later. Claus Lehland found an open Daniel Reyes, who beat his defender to the box and sailed the ball to back of the net.

Henriksen had four shots in the match, three of which were on frame. Neumann added three shots, followed by Andres Silva and Reyes who combined added four shots.

“We had one of the best performances we’ve had in the first half this season,” said Head Coach Bryce Cooper. “While we didn’t finish off the game like we would have liked to, any time you get a result on the road and keep a clean sheet in the process is a good thing. We are playing our best soccer when it counts the most and our guys will be eagerly awaiting our game on Saturday against LRU.”

Junior goalkeeper Brad Dixon, who is the reigning SAC Co-Player of the Week, notched his first clean sheet of the season recording six saves in the effort. Dixon is leading the SAC in saves on the year with 86.

The Wolves defeated the Flying Fleet 3-0 on Wednesday. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_MensSoccer-1026.jpg The Wolves defeated the Flying Fleet 3-0 on Wednesday. Courtesy photo