Wolverines take on the Chiefs

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines are on the road today as they head to McCormick to take on the McCormick High School Chiefs. The Wolverines are currently 4-5, and 2-1 in the Region. The Chiefs are 5-4, and 3-0 in the Region.

The Wolverines are coming off a 33-6 loss against Dixie, and the Chiefs just lost to Columbia High School 28-2.

Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said earlier this week that McCormick is number one in the Region, followed by Dixie at number two and Whitmire at number three. After tonight’s game the Wolverines will go on to host a playoff game in the first round next week.

Tonight’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in McCormick.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Picture2-2-1-3.jpg

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.