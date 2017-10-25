CLNTA wins state tennis championship

After finishing in second place overall in the state last year, the Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association’s 55+ 6.0 Mixed Doubles team (representing the Greenwood Area Tennis Association) won the state championship the weekend of Sept. 29 through Oct. 1 in Florence. They advance to Sectionals in Little Rock, Ark., the first weekend of November. Back row, from the left, are Billy Davis of Laurens, Susie Madden of Laurens, Lynda Mills of Clinton, Paulette Jenkins of Laurens, and Tracy Holland of Laurens. Front row are captain Martha J. Wilder of Clinton, Bob Shapiro of Laurens and Wilson Smith of Greenwood. Not pictured are Mary Jenkins of Carlisle, Ron Dove of Clinton and Robert Sullivan of Enoree.

