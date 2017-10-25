Newberry finishes just outside top five in first round of Matt Dyas Invitational

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Newberry placed sixth in the 15-team tournament with a cumulative score of 294 after the first round of the UWG Matt Dyas Invitational. Weather interference cut the first round to only 18 holes.

Harry Bolton earned sole possession of first place shooting 68 in the first round. He was one of four players to notch an eagle on the day and finished with 13 pars.

Spencer Skiff and Ben Thompson tied for 37th both totaling 75. Thompson finished with 13 pars on the day.

Carlos Leandro and Rob Cull rounded out the pack tying for 46th. Leandro led the Wolves with 14 pars in the first round of competition.

Jean van Niekerk competed as an individual and took the highest spot on the leaderboard with a round tally of 73. His score tied him for 18th for the day.

Young Harris’ Valter Andersson finished one stroke behind Bolton at 69, which helped propel them to the top of the leaderboard. The program had a combined score of 285.

North Georgia trails by two strokes with a total of 287. Clayton State, Christian Brothers and Lee University round out the top five.

