Wolverines fall to Hornets

DUE WEST — The Whitmire High School Wolverines suffered a 33-6 loss at the hands of the Dixie High School Hornets Friday night.

The Hornets took the lead in the first quarter when they scored two touchdowns, successfully getting a two point conversion after each.

The first quarter ended with the Hornets in the lead 14-0.

The second quarter saw the Hornets increase the gap to 20-0 with only 3:30 left in the half. However, the Wolverines made it on the board when Jaylen Brown returned a kickoff 99 yards for Whitmire’s only touchdown.

The PAT was no good, and the first half ended 20-6.

The Hornets came back from the half scoring two additional touchdowns, but a missed PAT ended the game 33-6, Hornets.

Head Coach Charlie Jenkins said that the Wolverines defense played pretty well and that they had a good plan.

“I know the score doesn’t look like it, but defensively, we were in pretty good shape. Coach Campbell had them pegged. Offensively though we just kept giving them the ball with a short field. We couldn’t get anything going on offense, mainly because their defensive line dominated our offensive line,” he said. “It did not help that our starting quarterback left the game with an ankle injury on the last play of the first quarter. We just struggled moving the ball all night. I am very disappointed.”

Whitmire will play McCormick next Friday, the last game of the regular season. Jenkins said after that game the Wolverines will host a playoff game in the first round of the following week.

“We are currently in third place in our region. McCormick is one, Dixie is two and we are three,” Jenkins said.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

