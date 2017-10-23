Eagles honor seniors

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Academy football team hosted Clarendon Hall last Friday night where the Eagles suffered another lopsided loss, 80-34.

Despite the game, there was plenty of good things happening at the stadium as Friday was also senior night at the Academy.

It was a night to remember the student athletes that helped resurrect the football program as well as the chance to applaud the students who had been at the Academy from 3K — fifteen years of their young lives.

It was a night to celebrate the seven seniors that are participating in football including Wes Huffstetler, Jimmy Franklin, Matt Cole, Johnny Riggs, Daniel Bannister, Hunter Taylor and Bryce Horn and the two senior cheerleaders: Ashlin O’Connell and Sara Gray.

The seniors were accompanied onto the field at halftime by friends or family, many of whom were no doubt reflecting on previous trips to fields, gyms and pools across the county and state in support of their athlete.

The comraderies forged in athletics were on full display at the Eagles home field. The game against Clarendon Hall was a loss in the record books, but the evening served as a reminder that the Academy has become like a second home and the students, faculty and parents have become like family.

(left to right .. kneeling athletes) Daniel Bannister, Jimmy Franklin, Bryce Horn, Ashlin O'Connell, Johnny Riggs, Hunter Taylor, Matthew Cole, Sara Gray and Wes Huffstetler