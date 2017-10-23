Rebels defeat Wolverines

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels defeated the Woodruff High School Wolverines 38-9 Friday night.

After receiving the ball the first quarter, the Rebels were forced to punt the ball away but would regain possession shortly, courtesy of an interception by Colby Samuels.

Forced to punt to the Wolverines again, the Rebels defense was able to hold off the Wolverines and regained ball possession. Two minutes into the second quarter, Mason Hawkins carried the ball into the end zone for the Rebels. The PAT was good with the score 7-0.

Rebel James Davenport would intercept the Wolverines, putting the ball first and goal for the Rebels. BJ Tobe would take the ball into the end zone with 10:29 remaining before halftime making the score 14-0.

The Rebels would snag their third interception of the night from Tyrone Coleman for a 74-yard return, bringing the score to 21-0.

Extending their lead further, quarterback Cade Ruff found the end zone for the touchdown at the two minute warning with the Wolverines trailing the Rebels 28-0.

With the ball in the Wolverine’s possession again, the Wolverine’s opted for the field goal attempt. The kick was good, with the score 28-3.

Returning from halftime, the Rebels would intercept the Wolverines for the fourth time in the contest. A pass from Ruff to Jalen Bates-Caldwell found its way into the end zone, further extending the Rebels lead 35-3.

In the final quarter, the Rebels took over on downs and a 31-yard field goal attempt would bring the score to 38-3. The Wolverines were able to secure a touchdown in the final seconds of the game.

“The kids played hard. On defense, we created some turnovers and were just able to make some things happen on our offense,” said Head Coach Louie Alexander.

This week, the Rebels will travel to Newberry High School to take on the Bulldogs at Mike Ware Field with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

“They (Newberry) are a very good football team and are very solid on both sides of the ball and we’ve just got to get better at doing what we do. Tonight we were fortunate to come away with a win,” Alexander said.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

