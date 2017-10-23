Bulldogs drops to 8-1

INMAN — Not since the Halloween night of 1997 has Newberry High School had a game of seeing both teams combining to score 87 points.

But while the Bulldogs pulled out a 52-35 victory over Brookland-Cayce that night, they would be on the low end of the 53-34 game Thursday night at Chapman as the Bulldogs saw their first defeat of the season.

The state-wide hype of a game featuring two Mr. Football finalists, two of the top three teams in 3A, as well as two running backs with each over 5,000 career yards definitely lived up to its billing as Newberry and Chapman combined for over 900 yards of offense with only one punt between them.

Before Newberry even ran its second offensive play of the night, Chapman had already built up a 14-0 lead in the game’s first 2:23 with a 66-yard drive and a 50-yard one, after a Bulldog fumble.

Amir Abrams continued his journey towards the 6,000-yard rushing mark as he gathered 42 yards on three carries to end a four-play 52-yard drive with a 30-yard run.

Ulises Benitez’s PAT kick was good for the 14-7 score with still 8:18 left in the first quarter.

Chapman would score on each of their first four possessions of the game.

Newberry kept the ball on the ground 13 straight times as the second play of the second quarter saw Abrams scoring his 90th career touchdown from two yards out for the 20-14 score.

A 54-yard kick-off return and a 15-yard Newberry penalty put Chapman only 22 yards from the end zone. The Panthers scored two plays later, but would miss the potential two-point conversion.

Abrams got the call all four times on a 70-yard drive as he scored from 13 yards out as the PAT was no good for the 26-20 score with 9:14 left in the half.

Gabe Harmon recovered a Chapman fumble at his own 33.

The first Newberry pass play of the night occurred on a third-and-goal from the Chapman 14 for a 7-yard completion.

Newberry kept its offense on the field, but the fourth down pass fell incomplete.

Chapman would score its fifth touchdown of the night with 33 seconds to go in the second quarter.

For the half, Chapman had 344 yards of offense, while Newberry had 249 with Abrams accounting already for 224 yards on the ground.

Still keeping the ball on the ground of their seven-play 70-yard drive, Tyriq Goodman scored on the keeper from a yard out for the 33-27 score with 9:05 left in the third quarter.

Chapman increased their score to 39 points with a nearly four minute drive.

After stopping Newberry on a fourth-and-nine, Chapman responded with a touchdown three plays into the fourth quarter for the 45-27 score.

Chapman was unable to capitalize on an interception and punted — only the third time by either team that night.

Abrams scored his fourth and final touchdown of the night from a yard out as Newberry ended its scoring with 2:52 left in the game.

Chapman would score two plays later with a 54-yard pass before converting the two-point attempt with exactly two minutes left in the game to end the scoring.

Newberry won the time-of-possession 26:02 to 21:58.

Chapman ended the night with 530 yards of offense.

Abram wound up with 306 yards on 39 carries. He also had two pass receptions for 32 yards. He has now scored 92 career touchdowns and has rushed for 5,657 yards.

KT Robinson ran six times for 25 yards. Goodman (8-23), Jaleel Gilliam (1-6), Marcus Moore (3-18) and Rae Wilmore lost a lone yard on his one carry.

Gilliam caught one pass for eight yards from Zymere Epps for 13 yards.

Newberry (8-1, 3-1 Region 3-3A), will have its final regular season home game on Friday against Mid-Carolina.

This will be the 35th meeting between the two inner-county schools since 1973.

