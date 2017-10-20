The Wolves draw in 2OT to Lees-McRae

NEWBERRY — Fabrizio Bucco and the Newberry men’s soccer team took Lees-McRae to the brink as the teams drew 2-2 in double overtime on Wednesday afternoon at the Smith Road Complex.

The Wolves (3-7-3) were quiet in the first 15 minutes of the half only attempting two shots. Putting on offensive pressure, the Bobcats (7-4-3) were the first on the board after Tom Deeley dribbled up the middle to launch a shot from the top of the box. However, Bucco was up for the fight and headed the ball via a pass from Tobias Henriksen.

The Bobcats would return right before the half to take the lead. Deeley maneuvered into the Wolves territory and took a short shot to put Lees-McRae up. In a series of yellow cards issued to Daniel Reyes and Claus Lehland, the Bobcats’ were awarded a penalty kick, which was ruled good from Deeley.

In the opening seconds of the second half Henriksen would connect with Bucco, who split the defense to make it an even game. Lees-McRae had many good scoring attempts, but goalkeeper Brad Dixon secured the ball for the Wolves to keep the game even. With time dwindling in regulation, the Bobcats had chances to score to secure the win, but could not connect.

In the first and second OT, the teams combined for 10 shots, but were not able to connect with them. A fight for the game brought on 24 fouls between the two teams. Bucco ripped off five shots while teammates Lehland and Henriksen recorded two a piece. With the two assists, Henriksen moved his way up the ladder and ranks second in the conference in assists.

Dixon had 19 saves on the afternoon. He ranks amongst the top six in Newberry men’s soccer history for most goalie saves in an individual match. Dixon stands at the top spot in the South Atlantic Conference for saves on the season with 71.

“I was really proud of our bend but don’t break mentality today. While we showed a lack of discipline at times and had some defensive lapses, we battled back and had a chance to win the game late. Lees-McRae are a very good side and gave us a lot to think about. We have to get ready quickly for our biggest game of the season on Saturday vs Mars Hill,” said Head Coach Bryce Cooper.

The Wolves play their last game at Smith Road Complex on Oct.21 as they take on the Lions of Mars Hill for Senior Day. Kickoff is slated for 3:30.

Fabrizio Bucco helped take Lees-McRae to the brink. Courtesy photo