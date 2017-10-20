Jenkins is this week’s “Hawg of the Week”

Each week the Whitmire Wolverines will name a “Hawg of the Week” to spotlight one of the team’s linemen. The term hog is used to describe offensive lineman, made famous by the Washington Redskin teams of the 1980s. This Week’s “Hawg of the Week” is tight end Garrett Jenkins. The award is sponsored by Piggly Wiggly in Whitmire.

