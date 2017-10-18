Bolton guides Newberry to top after first day of competition at Donald Ross Intercollegiate

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Wolves retain the top spot with a comfortable 12 stroke lead after 36 holes at the Donald Ross Intercollegiate. Newberry has a combined score of 565 with four players currently ranked in the top-10.

Coker follows Newberry in the 13-team tournament with a score of 17 over par. North Greenville, Barton and Lenoir-Rhyne all concluded the day in the top five. North Greenville’s Evan Gfeller holds the top spot on the leaderboard after finishing five under par for a score of 135.

Harry Bolton finished with sole possession of second place after going three under par for a combined score of 137. He trails Gfeller by two strokes, which is the same number that separates Bolton from third place Wanjoo Lee. Bolton finished the day with seven birdies and an eagle.

Spencer Skiff, Ben Thompson and Carlos Leandro propelled Newberry to the top after each of them placed in the top 10. Skiff finished fourth shooting two over par with a score of 142. Thompson came in a three-way tie for fifth with Milligan’s Kodey Popplewell and Coker’s Zachary Herold at 143. Leandro filled out the top-10 tied for eighth with four over par with a combined score 144.

Rob Cull trailed Leandro by one stroke to finish tied for 14th at 145. He had seven birdies in two rounds of competition.

Jean van Niekerk rounded out Newberry’s roster tied for 64th.

