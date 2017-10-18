Wolves fall to Royals 3-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Newberry traveled to take on the Royals of Queens University of Charlotte in a nonconference match up on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. losing 3-1.

During the first period, the matchup went tick-for-tack with Newberry (6-9, 3-4) taking six shots in conjunction with four penalty corners. The Royals (5-9) finished the first period with eight shots and five penalty corners.

Olivia Fraunfelter’s hot hand carried into this game, scoring for Newberry in the first period to tie the game up at 1-1. Fraunfelter was able to get out in front of the defense to score on a breakaway and notch her second goal of the season.

After the half, Queens increased their production in every offensive category while notching their final two goals in the 44th and 64th minutes. The Royals finished the second period with nine shots and 11 penalty corners.

In the final period, the Wolves found various members of the pack in scoring position, but were ultimately unable to connect. Kristyna Oyola, Megan Eisenhardt and Brady Keeler all took shots in the final moments of the game.

The Wolves are set to face No. 7 Limestone at home in an Eastern College Athletic Conference contest on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

