Wright signs to Hutchinson Community College

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School football standout and offensive lineman Greg Wright will attend Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kan., in January 2018.

“Greg Wright has the potential and the ability to become a dominant offensive lineman if he continues to work hard and prepare himself physically and mentally to compete at the collegiate level,” said Chuck Monroe, an independent football recruiter.

“(Hutchinson Community College) is a fantastic opportunity for Greg and he should represent Newberry, S.C., well both on the field and in the classroom while working towards his degree at Hutchinson Community College,” he added.

Wright, who is 6-foot-7 and weighs 340 pounds, will major in business administration and says he aspires to become an All American and play football professionally.

